Pa. Town Wants Out Of 'Forever' Sewer Deals With Neighbor

By Corey Rothauser ( June 23, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area township is suing a neighboring borough and sewer authority, asking a Pennsylvania state court to declare that the township has authority to update or terminate decades-old sewer service agreements that locked in rates that no longer reflect the cost of maintaining the system....
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