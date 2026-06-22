Xinuos Says Judge Wrongly Recast IBM Copyright Fight
By Elliot Weld ( June 22, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A software company told a Second Circuit panel Monday that a New York federal judge had wrongly used her own arguments to recharacterize its copyright infringement claim against IBM into a time-barred ownership claim and give IBM a win....
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