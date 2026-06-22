Full DC Circ. To Rehear Halt Of Alien Enemies Contempt Probe

By Britain Eakin ( June 22, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit on Monday vacated a split panel ruling halting U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's criminal contempt inquiry into the Trump administration's Alien Enemies Act removals last year, agreeing to rehear the matter....
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