7th Circ. Won't Unblock Fla. Gender Care Suit Amid Appeal
By Lauren Berg ( June 22, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit on Monday refused to pause an Illinois federal judge's preliminary injunction blocking the lawsuit from Florida's attorney general targeting medical groups' policies on youth gender-affirming care while the Sunshine State official appeals....
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