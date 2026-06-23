Chancery OKs $29.5M Settlement In Chewy Shareholder Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( June 23, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday approved a $29.5 million settlement ending a derivative suit that accused a private equity firm of structuring a transaction that benefited it at Chewy Inc.'s expense, noting an independent special litigation committee had uncovered potentially valuable claims and determined a settlement was the better path forward....
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