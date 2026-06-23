Stryker Says Data Breach Suit Built On Speculation

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 23, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Michigan-based medical technology company Stryker Corp. has asked a federal judge to toss a proposed class action over a March cyberattack, arguing the former and current employees suing the company cannot show their personal information was accessed or that they suffered any injury tied to the incident....
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