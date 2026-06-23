Burgerville Investor Sues In Del. Over Board Control Dispute
By Jarek Rutz ( June 23, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A dispute over control of the board governing the Pacific Northwest restaurant chain Burgerville has landed in the Delaware Chancery Court, where an investor claims the company refused to honor its contractual right to remove two managers from the board and then allowed an improperly constituted board to continue exercising authority....
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