Voyager Investors Appeal Toss Of Mark Cuban Crypto Case
By Katryna Perera ( June 23, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Investors of collapsed cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital on Tuesday told a Florida federal judge they are challenging his order dismissing their claims against Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks and his ruling denying the transfer of the case to Texas....
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