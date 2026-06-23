2nd Circ. Backs Avangrid's Defeat Of Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 23, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Tuesday to revive an Avangrid Management Co. worker's suit claiming the utility business wouldn't promote her because of her age, ruling she lacked evidence that hiring managers knew how old she was when deciding what candidate was the best fit....
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