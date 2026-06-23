Gene Therapy Developer Sangamo Hits Ch. 11 With Sale Plans
By Clara Geoghegan ( June 23, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Tuesday with offers to sell parts of its genetic therapy development programs to Eli Lilly and Co. and Astellas Pharma Inc....
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