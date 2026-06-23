Solmate Board Enriched Itself, Duped Shareholders, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera ( June 23, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The single largest outside shareholder of crypto treasury company Brera Holdings, which does business as Solmate Infrastructure, has filed suit against the company's board of directors, accusing them in New York state court of brokering "self enriching agreements" to the detriment of shareholders....
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