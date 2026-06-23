US Blocks WTO Appellate Body Selection Process Again

By Dylan Moroses ( June 23, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization failed again to begin the process of selecting members to the appellate body designed to settle disputes over WTO decisions, marking the 98th time that the initiative has been blocked by U.S.-led efforts, according to a news release Tuesday....
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