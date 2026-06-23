Wash. Says T-Mobile Broke Data Breach Law

By Nadia Dreid ( June 23, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- There's enough evidence for a judge to find that T-Mobile failed to meet Washington's data breach notification requirements following a 2021 breach, the state said Monday, arguing that text messages the company sent to customers about the incident left out critical information....
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