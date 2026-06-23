Judge Flags Flaws In Rule Capping Health Student Loans

By Jared Foretek ( June 23, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared to agree with health worker organizations challenging new federal student loan caps that there were problems with how the U.S. Department of Education defined "professional degrees" in a recent rulemaking, but suggested that "taking over the job" of the department would be inappropriate....
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