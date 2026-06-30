Why DOE Isn't Phasing Out Appliance Efficiency Regs

By Sean Lev, John Hodges and Jason Neal ( June 30, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- As part of his deregulatory agenda, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in April 2025 requiring the U.S. Department of Energy to consider sunsetting many energy regulations "to the extent consistent with applicable law."[1]...
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