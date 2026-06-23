$8.5M Utility Service Fraud Nets 7.5-Year Sentence In Chicago
By Lauraann Wood ( June 23, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man received more than seven years in federal prison Tuesday for leading a roughly $8.5 million fraud scheme in which he used false identifying information to sign thousands of city residents up to receive gas and electric services they didn't know were fraudulent....
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