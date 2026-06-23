Boy Scouts Trustee Says Insurers Must Hand Over $211M
By Alex Wittenberg ( June 23, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The official overseeing the Boy Scouts of America's settlement trust urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to order four insurers to release $211 million in escrowed funds tied to a $1.66 billion deal the debtor reached more than four years ago....
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