Customs Announces Second Phase Of Tariff Refund System

By Dylan Moroses ( June 23, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The second phase of a system for importers to claim refunds for tariffs struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court will become available June 29 for certain entries that have been subject to the reconciliation process, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday....
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