Judge Won't Enjoin Nike From Using 'Total 90' Brand

By Elliot Weld ( June 24, 2026, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge decided not to grant a request from a company that registered a trademark on the phrase "Total 90" to bar athletic gear giant Nike from using it, saying the company had not shown Nike had abandoned the mark....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.