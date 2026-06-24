Coach, Quince End Infringement Case Over Handbag Designs

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 24, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Luxury fashion brand Coach and online retailer Quince agreed to end federal litigation in California brought by Coach, accusing Quince of copying two of its signature handbags – a move made one week after a jury found Quince sold boots that infringed a patented Ugg's design it also found invalid....
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