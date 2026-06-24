TTAB Says Canceled Registration Can't Save TextNow TM Bid
By Ivan Moreno ( June 24, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused TextNow Inc.'s bid to register "Touch Mobile" for phones and wireless messaging services, ruling in a precedential decision that the company cannot rely on a canceled registration for the same mark to overcome a likelihood of confusion with another company's existing registration for "Mobile Touch."...
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