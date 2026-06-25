11th Circ. Judges Question Coke's View Of IRS As Arbitrary
By Molly Moses ( June 25, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Judges for the Eleventh Circuit probed attorneys for Coca-Cola and the government Thursday about whether the IRS was arbitrary in abandoning its position in a closing agreement the beverage company had relied on for decades to calculate its transfer prices with related foreign suppliers....
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