11th Circ. Says Late Charge Dooms Sedgwick Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 24, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit backed benefits administrator Sedgwick's win on Wednesday in a former worker's age bias suit alleging the company unfairly criticized her performance and fired her, ruling her case fell flat because she filed her presuit bias charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission too late....
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