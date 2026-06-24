Engineer Traded Off Microsoft's Nuclear Plans, Feds Say
By Sydney Price ( June 24, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An ex-Constellation Energy engineering manager was accused in an indictment in Delaware federal court and by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of trading securities using nonpublic information about the company's confidential plans with Microsoft Corp. to potentially relaunch an inactive nuclear reactor....
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