Judge Keeps NRA's 'Unusual' Trademark Claims Alive

By Elliot Weld ( June 24, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a case brought by the National Rifle Association against its own charitable arm, saying the record allows for trademark claims to proceed but that discovery may help her resolve such an "unusual" case....
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