Md. Judge Tosses Gulf Species Suit After ESA Exemption
By Jared Foretek ( June 24, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration's March move to exempt all oil and gas drilling activities in the Gulf of Mexico from Endangered Species Act restrictions mooted a suit from environmentalists challenging previous guidelines for species protection in the Gulf as inadequate....
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