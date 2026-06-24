Prison Phone Co. Seeks Rate Cap Waivers From FCC

By Christopher Cole ( June 24, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- One of the country's largest prison phone service providers has asked the Federal Communications Commission to waive certain rate caps on inmates' audio and video calls at hundreds of locations, saying it will otherwise be unable to recoup its costs at those sites....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.