Voting Rights Groups Sue Colo. City Over Off-Cycle Elections
By MJ Koo ( June 24, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Three voting rights organizations and a Latina voter sued a Colorado city in state court Wednesday, alleging its practice of holding municipal elections in April of odd-numbered years rather than alongside statewide and federal elections in November suppresses Black and Hispanic voter turnout in violation of a state voting rights law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.