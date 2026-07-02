CFTC Policy Substantially Expands Self-Reporting Incentives

By Kathleen McArthur, John Liolos and Berke Gursoy ( July 2, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- On May 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a new staff advisory setting forth the Division of Enforcement's exclusive policy on self-reporting, cooperation and remediation. The policy took effect immediately and supersedes all prior advisories on these subjects, including the CFTC's February 2025 enforcement advisory, which had introduced a mitigation-credit matrix that provided penalty reductions of up to 55% for voluntary self-reporting with exemplary cooperation and remediation....
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