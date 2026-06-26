DOJ Asks Appeals Court To Toss ICE Facility Access Case

By Jared Foretek ( June 26, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is defending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's policy requiring seven days notice for lawmakers to visit detention facilities in the D.C. Circuit, calling for the appeals court to dismiss a lawsuit from 13 Democratic Congress members challenging the rule for lack of standing....
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