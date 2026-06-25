No Immunity In Idaho THC Child Abuse Registry Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 25, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge won't throw out a class action alleging Idaho violates constitutional rights by placing women on the state's Child Protection Central Registry for using THC during pregnancy, finding the director of the state's Department of Health and Welfare doesn't have immunity against the claims....
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