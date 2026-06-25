Mich. Panel Says Detroit Schools Can't Use Tax For Bond Debt

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 25, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Detroit Public Schools Community District and its predecessor have lost a bid to continue collecting an operating tax after an emergency loan is paid off, with an appellate court panel finding state law does not allow the tax to be levied to pay off other long-term debts. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.