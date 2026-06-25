NHTSA Floats Rule Nixing Brake Pedals In Autonomous Vehicles
By Linda Chiem ( June 25, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday proposed eliminating brake pedal requirements for cars equipped with higher levels of automated driving systems as the Trump administration presses ahead with efforts to ease regulations and accelerate U.S. development of self-driving vehicles....
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