California Trader Admits To $1.3M Securities Spoofing Scheme
By Sydney Price ( June 25, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A day trader has pled guilty in California federal court and reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that he defrauded the market and made $1.3 million in ill-gotten gains by orchestrating a spoofing scheme with securities backed by foreign companies....
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