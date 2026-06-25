Monitor Says UAW Prez Retaliated Against VP For Favor Snub

By Emily Brill ( June 25, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers president ended a union official's oversight of UAW's Stellantis department in retaliation for the official's refusal to do favors for him, the monitor appointed to oversee the union in the wake of a corruption scandal said Thursday in his latest status report, filed in Michigan federal court....
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