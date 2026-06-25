Insurance Mogul Wants Atty Access To Fight $1.6B Restitution
By Abigail Harrison ( June 25, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A recently sentenced insurance magnate is asking a North Carolina federal court to order the federal Bureau of Prisons to grant him daily access to computers and his attorneys as he continues to fight a $1.6 billion restitution order....
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