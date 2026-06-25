Pa. Judge Denies TCPA Class Cert Over Unsigned Doc

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 25, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has declined to certify a class of individuals who claim they received unwanted telemarketing communications from Star Power Marketing Group LLC, ruling that an unsigned declaration connected to the uncontested bid for certification carried little to no weight....
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