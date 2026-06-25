Nigerian Bank Exits NJ Law Firm's Suit Over Fraudulent Check

By Katryna Perera ( June 25, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed claims brought by law firm Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP against Access Bank PLC over an alleged scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the firm's funds to a bogus entity's account, saying the court does not have jurisdiction over the bank, since it is based in Lagos, Nigeria....
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