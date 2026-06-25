Customers 'Hoodwinked' By Wrong-Number Scam, ADT Says
By Hayley Fowler ( June 25, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A company that specializes in call center sales is using wrong phone numbers to trick home security customers into switching providers, ADT Security Corp. says in a North Carolina federal lawsuit claiming the company has intentionally registered phone numbers one digit off from ADT's customer service line to engage in a predatory telemarketing scheme....
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