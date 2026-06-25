GOP Election Rules Appeal Sent To Ga. Supreme Court

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 25, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel said Thursday that the state's justices, rather than the Georgia Court of Appeals, will need to consider whether two rules promulgated by the State Election Board violated the nondelegation doctrine of the state constitution....
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