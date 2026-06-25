CFPB Updates Online Complaint Process To Stem 'Abuse'

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 25, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is updating its complaint submission process, including by requiring those who submit complaints online to verify their email address and phone number, in moves that the National Consumer Law Center said aim to discourage complaints against the major credit reporting companies....
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