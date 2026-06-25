Quinn Emanuel Says 3M Fee Proposal Undervalues Its Work

By Carolina Bolado ( June 25, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has objected to a special master's recommendation on the allocation of common benefit fees in the $6 billion settlement that ended multidistrict litigation against 3M over allegedly faulty combat earplugs, saying the amount doesn't value the "length, extent and impact" of the firm's work....
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