Goldman Sachs Seeking Review Of 4th Circ. Arbitration Denial

By Caroline Simson ( June 25, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take another look at a Fourth Circuit ruling shutting down the bank's attempt to arbitrate disputes over alleged automatic stay violations with a pair of debtors who had previously declared bankruptcy, pointing to an alleged circuit split....
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