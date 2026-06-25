Peabody Hit With Investor Suit Over Mine Production Delay
By Sydney Price ( June 25, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Peabody Energy Corp. was hit with a proposed shareholder class action Thursday alleging it concealed the production issues that prevented the company's Australian coal mine from reaching full operational capacity by the first quarter of 2026....
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