Baby Carrier Seeks Block Of Rival's 'End-Run' ITC Suit

By Elliot Weld ( June 25, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A company that manufactures baby carriers asked an Idaho federal judge Thursday to order a rival litigant to withdraw its parallel complaint before the U.S. International Trade Commission, saying the complaint was an attempt at forum shopping and could disrupt the district court case....
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