Judge Tosses Most Of Patent Suit Against Comcast, Peacock

By Adam Lidgett ( June 25, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court has tossed most of a suit accusing Comcast and its subsidiaries, NBCUniversal and Peacock TV, of offering video streaming and network monitoring services that infringe four patents, allowing one direct infringement claim over one patent to survive....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.