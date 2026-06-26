Panhandling Ban In Fla. City Unconstitutional, 11th Circ. Says

By Carolina Bolado ( June 26, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that a city ordinance in Daytona Beach, Florida, criminalizing panhandling is unconstitutional, but vacated part of an injunction blocking its enforcement after finding that the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge every provision of the ordinance....
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