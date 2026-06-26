En Banc 4th Circ. Splits Over Stay Of DOD HIV Enlistment Ban

By Ganesh Setty ( June 26, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit voted en banc Thursday to grant the federal government's bid to pause a lower court's permanent injunction blocking its policies excluding HIV-positive individuals from enlisting in the military, with a dissenting appellate judge writing "the government is playing games!"...
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