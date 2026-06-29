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Insurers Seek NJ Mass Tort For No Surprises Act Suits

By George Woolston ( June 29, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Five of the largest health insurers in the Garden State have asked the New Jersey Supreme Court to designate 160 pending cases seeking the enforcement of alleged Independent Dispute Resolution payment determinations issued under the federal No Surprises Act as multicounty litigation, according to a notice to the bar....

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