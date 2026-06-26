Legal Groups Back DOL's H-2A Fine Power At High Court
By MJ Koo ( June 26, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A coalition of worker advocacy and legal aid organizations urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to uphold the Department of Labor's authority to collect monetary penalties from agricultural employers through its in-house adjudication system, arguing that H-2A visa program enforcement actions involve public rights that Congress may assign to the executive branch....
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